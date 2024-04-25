AIRLINK 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.12%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.92%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
FFBL 31.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.76%)
FFL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.03%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 117.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.54%)
HUBC 134.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (9.35%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.77%)
OGDC 136.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.96%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIAA 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PTC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.3%)
SEARL 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.42%)
SNGP 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.21%)
SSGC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TRG 72.64 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.69%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.8%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,509 Increased By 16.2 (0.22%)
BR30 24,687 Increased By 128.9 (0.52%)
KSE100 72,045 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.01%)
KSE30 23,771 Decreased By -37.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady as US demand concerns balance Middle East conflict risks

Reuters Published April 25, 2024 Updated April 25, 2024 01:57pm

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Oil steadied on Thursday after settling lower the previous day as signs of retreating fuel demand in the U.S., the world’s biggest oil user, contended with widening conflict risks in the Middle East.

This week’s supply report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed gasoline stockpiles fell less than forecast while distillate stockpiles rose against expectations of a decline, reflecting signs of slowing demand.

“It does not exactly give a healthy state of domestic demand in the U.S.,” said John Evans of oil broker PVM, who added that U.S. economic data out later in the day would be important for sentiment. “Oil prices today will not be in the hands of the oil market,” he said.

Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.3%, to $88.31 a barrel at 0805 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.06.

U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly fell sharply last week, the EIA report also showed, as exports jumped.

Oil prices fall as US business activity cools, concerns over Middle East ease

The concern about U.S. fuel demand arises amid signs of cooling U.S. business activity in April and as stronger-than-expected inflation and employment data means the Federal Reserve is seen as more likely to delay expected interest rate cuts.

U.S. economic data out later on Thursday includes first-quarter economic growth. Gross domestic product (GDP) likely increased at a 2.4% annualised rate, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

“The current weakness in benchmark prices, after testing above $90 levels, is due to market sentiment refocusing on global economic headwinds over geopolitical tensions,” said Emril Jamil, senior oil analyst at LSEG Oil Research.

Fighting in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas is expected to expand as Israel may start an assault on Rafah, in the enclave’s south, which may increase the risk of a wider war that could potentially disrupt oil supplies.

Still, oil supply has not been affected as yet and there have been no other signs of direct conflict between Israel and Hamas-backer Iran, a major oil producer, since last week.

Oil prices Oil US crude oil oil producer

Comments

200 characters

Oil steady as US demand concerns balance Middle East conflict risks

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit from Rs21

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Liquidation of certain appellate fora: Cabinet approves amendments to tax laws

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

Read more stories