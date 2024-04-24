AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,494 Increased By 60.2 (0.81%)
BR30 24,599 Increased By 379.2 (1.57%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices steady after rallying on US stock decline, business data

Reuters Published April 24, 2024 Updated April 24, 2024 03:36pm

LONDON: Oil prices steadied above $88 a barrel on Wednesday after rallying in the previous session on a surprise fall in U.S. crude stocks and a drop in business activity in the world’s largest oil consumer.

Brent crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.27%, to $88.18 a barrel by 1024 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.03 a barrel.

That reversed some of Brent’s roughly 1.6% gain from the previous session, when the market was also buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar and as investors dialled down concerns over conflict in the Middle East.

Perceived de-escalation between Iran and Israel could remove another $5-10 a barrel of “the still elevated geopolitical risk premium” in coming months, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note, putting a $90 a barrel ceiling on Brent.

U.S. business activity cooled in April to a four-month low, with S&P Global saying on Tuesday that its flash Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 50.9 this month from 52.1 in March.

Oil falls back after robust EU data as Mideast tensions linger

“The world’s biggest economy currently falls into the “bad news is good news category”, said Tamas Varga at oil broker PVM. “The odds of a Fed rate cut have grown once again.”

U.S. interest rate cuts could bolster economic growth and, in turn, demand for oil.

“Attention shifted to macro issues, to the stock markets and to the dollar and none of them disappointed,” Varga added.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.237 million barrels in the week ended April 19, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. In contrast, six analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 800,000 barrels.

Traders will be watching the official data release on oil and product stockpiles at 1430 GMT.

Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to rage with some of the heaviest shelling in weeks on Tuesday, while sources on Wednesday said Israel is preparing to evacuate Rafah ahead of a promised assault on the city.

Oil prices oil producer oil marketing sector

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices steady after rallying on US stock decline, business data

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

In visit to Karachi, PM Shehbaz tells CM Murad he is present at his ‘beck and call’

Joint statement: Iran, Pakistan urge UN Security Council to take action against Israel

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Pakistan Refinery suffers Rs1.24bn loss in 3QFY24

‘Strong performance’: Standard Chartered explains reason for increase in share price

Gaza protests grow at US colleges, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn

Expenditure cut steps likely in FY25 budget

Ahead of PM’s visit to KSA: SIFC ‘striving’ to resolve KE’s issues

Read more stories