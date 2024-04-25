AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
Apr 25, 2024
2024-04-25

NTDC bars CE (DTLP) from discussing tender of Dasu-ISW

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 25 Apr, 2024

ISLAMABAD: National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has reportedly barred its Chief Engineer (DTLP) from corresponding and discussing the tender of Dasu-ISW for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 765/500/220/132 Kv Islamabad West Grid Station.

In a letter to Chief Engineer (DTLP), NTDC’s Deputy Managing Director Muhammad Mustafa referred to letters and emails addressed to M/s NWEPDI-TBEA and World Bank’s email of April 24, 2024, and expressed great concern that the Chief Engineer attempted to revive the points/issues that were otherwise settled by the NTDc Board as evident from Company Secretary NTDC’s notification.

According to the Deputy Managing Director, WB, in its email, expressed concern at this “unsettling exchange/correspon-dence between office of Chief Engineer (DTLP) and the bidder M/s NWEPDI-TBEA (JV).”

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

He advised CE to avoid any further correspondence on the issue of tender of Dasu-ISW for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 765/500/220/ 132 Kv Islamabad West Grid Station with the bidder and to refrain from taking any unilateral action, including but not limited to encashment of the bid security, without the consent of NTDC head office. Chief Engineer has been advised that if there is any negative impact on the award of the tender contract affected by his correspondence, responsibility of it will rest upon him.

Deputy Managing Director also advised the CE that regarding status of award of contract, a meeting is scheduled on Thursday (today) with M/s NWEPDI-TBEA (JV) with participation from all concerned stakeholders in the office of DMD (AD&M). Well informed sources told this scribe that Power Division is considering reviewing the powers of tender award to NTDC’s officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

