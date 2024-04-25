AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
Zardari for further strengthening Sino-Pak ties

Naveed Butt Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has said that there is a need to further strengthen relations with China in the areas of trade, economy, agriculture, people-to-people contacts, and culture.

"Pakistan and China enjoy long-term strategic relations, which need to be further strengthened in the areas of trade, economy, agriculture, people-to-people contacts, and culture. There is [a] need for both countries to continue to work together to take bilateral relations to new heights," he said while talking to the visiting Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Luo Zhaohui, who along with his delegation called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

The Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr Jahanzeb Khan, and senior officials of the Chinese and Pakistani governments attended the meeting.

While reiterating Pakistan’s firm commitment to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the president said that Pakistan considered CPEC of immense strategic importance and was fully committed to the timely completion of all CPEC projects. Highlighting the importance of Gwadar Port, he said that Gwadar Port would not only promote regional connectivity but would also make the transport of goods to China cost-effective. He also suggested undertaking joint training projects to equip human resources with skills keeping in view the Chinese demand for skilled workforce.

Chairman of CIDCA Luo Zhaohui briefed the president about the CIDCA’s role in Pakistan’s socioeconomic development, as well as, its contributions to the health and education sectors. He also underlined the need to promote tourism and agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

The president expressed grief over the unfortunate terrorist attack on Chinese workers in Bisham, saying that Pakistan would make all-out efforts to provide a safe environment for the Chinese workers and investors in Pakistan.

The chairman of CIDCA said that the enemies of the two countries wanted to harm bilateral relations but they would never succeed in their designs.

The president thanked the Government of China for its support to Pakistan and for playing a vital role in Pakistan’s economic development. He also appreciated the CIDCA’s contributions to the rehabilitation of flood-affected people and reconstruction of schools in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, besides constructing housing units for lady health workers in Sindh and Balochistan.

