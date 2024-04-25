AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-25

SECP, IFSB Malaysia joint workshop: Development of Islamic capital markets in Pakistan fully supported

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) fully supported development of Islamic capital markets in Pakistan based on international standards formulated by the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) Malaysia.

A three-day capacity-building workshop, hosted by the SECP in collaboration with the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) Malaysia, on Islamic capital markets begins in Islamabad.

Officials from the SECP, SBP, and capital market infrastructure institutions (CMIIs) of the Ministry of Finance and Competition Commission have attended the first-ever session organized exclusively for regulatory and supervisory bodies.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, SECP Commissioner Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi highlighted the role and potential of Islamic capital markets for fostering sustainable development and inclusive growth. Further, Lodhi called upon participants to leverage innovative Islamic capital market tools for resource mobilization and infrastructure development. Lodhi also highlighted the immense opportunities available to further deepen and broaden Islamic capital markets in Pakistan and beyond. He reiterated his full support for the development of Islamic capital markets in Pakistan.

The workshop is aimed at enhancing the capacity of regulatory and supervisory authorities for developing and regulating the Islamic capital market in light of international standards and principles formulated by the IFSB Malaysia as a global standard-setting body.

IFSB Malaysia’s esteemed trainers, Muhammad Arif and Cindhi Cintokowati, are jointly conducting the workshop, covering the core principles, market deepening strategies, financial inclusion, innovation regulation, and emerging challenges in regulating the Islamic capital market.

It is expected that the workshop will equip the officers responsible for the development of the Islamic capital market in Pakistan with the required skills, thereby leading to the harmonization of regulatory interventions and the promotion of the Islamic capital market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP Malaysia IFSB

Comments

200 characters

SECP, IFSB Malaysia joint workshop: Development of Islamic capital markets in Pakistan fully supported

Talks with IMF: Blome expresses optimism

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

PM vows to deal with challenges facing Sindh govt

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

NTDC bars CE (DTLP) from discussing tender of Dasu-ISW

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Joint statement: Islamabad, Tehran agree to seal FTA

Ministers to discuss trade issues with KCCI: PM to announce relief package on May 1

Upcoming budget: Experts support stabilisation reforms

Read more stories