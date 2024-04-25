MALC CEO Lobo honoured with Cross of the Order of Merit

KARACHI: Mervyn Francis Lobo, CEO of the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC), has been honoured with the Cross of Merit with Ribbon of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The announcement was made by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on March 06, 2024.

The Cross of Merit is the federal decoration of the Federal Republic of Germany. It is awarded to Germans, as well as, foreigners for achievements in the political, economic, social or intellectual realm and for all kinds of outstanding services to the nation in the field of social, charitable or philanthropic work. This accolade recognises Lobo’s remarkable contributions to humanity through his dedicated work with MALC.

The German Consul General in Karachi, Dr Ruediger Lotz, conferred this award on Lobo during an investiture ceremony held at the German Consulate General in Karachi on Wednesday evening.

“The award for Mervyn Lobo is in recognition of his achievements and the work of MALC, particularly in the fight against leprosy. This is a great example of cooperation between our two countries for the benefit of all”, Dr Lotz said on the occasion.

The event was attended by dignitaries including the Governor of Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori and the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Lobo has been at the forefront of various initiatives at MALC, aiming to enhance healthcare outcomes across Pakistan. After successfully controlling leprosy in 1996, four years ahead of the World Health Organisation’s target, MALC expanded its efforts to address additional health challenges, including Tuberculosis, Prevention of Blindness, Mother and Child Healthcare, and Community-based Inclusive Development. These programs are effectively implemented through a network of 157 centres nationwide, with particular emphasis on underserved areas.

The most recent initiative entails the Zero Leprosy Roadmap in Pakistan, with the noble objective of eliminating leprosy from Pakistan by the year 2030, aligning with the directives set forth by the World Health Organisation. This endeavour seeks to interrupt transmission, address stigma, and effectively manage disabilities associated with leprosy.

This award also symbolises the enduring friendship and collaboration between Pakistan and Germany in the realm of healthcare. Over the years, the two nations have forged strong ties in various healthcare initiatives, aimed at addressing critical health challenges. This collaboration has facilitated the sharing of expertise, resources, and technology, leading to significant advancements in healthcare delivery and outcomes.

Lobo’s commitment to expanding healthcare access with dignity has created opportunities for the most vulnerable segments of society. This recognition underscores his dedication to alleviating human suffering and promoting inclusive healthcare practices.

The Government of Pakistan also honoured Lobo with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) award on March 23rd, 2024, acknowledging his achievements in healthcare in Pakistan through MALC.

