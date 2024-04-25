AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-25

MALC CEO Lobo honoured with Cross of the Order of Merit

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

KARACHI: Mervyn Francis Lobo, CEO of the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC), has been honoured with the Cross of Merit with Ribbon of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The announcement was made by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on March 06, 2024.

The Cross of Merit is the federal decoration of the Federal Republic of Germany. It is awarded to Germans, as well as, foreigners for achievements in the political, economic, social or intellectual realm and for all kinds of outstanding services to the nation in the field of social, charitable or philanthropic work. This accolade recognises Lobo’s remarkable contributions to humanity through his dedicated work with MALC.

The German Consul General in Karachi, Dr Ruediger Lotz, conferred this award on Lobo during an investiture ceremony held at the German Consulate General in Karachi on Wednesday evening.

“The award for Mervyn Lobo is in recognition of his achievements and the work of MALC, particularly in the fight against leprosy. This is a great example of cooperation between our two countries for the benefit of all”, Dr Lotz said on the occasion.

The event was attended by dignitaries including the Governor of Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori and the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Lobo has been at the forefront of various initiatives at MALC, aiming to enhance healthcare outcomes across Pakistan. After successfully controlling leprosy in 1996, four years ahead of the World Health Organisation’s target, MALC expanded its efforts to address additional health challenges, including Tuberculosis, Prevention of Blindness, Mother and Child Healthcare, and Community-based Inclusive Development. These programs are effectively implemented through a network of 157 centres nationwide, with particular emphasis on underserved areas.

The most recent initiative entails the Zero Leprosy Roadmap in Pakistan, with the noble objective of eliminating leprosy from Pakistan by the year 2030, aligning with the directives set forth by the World Health Organisation. This endeavour seeks to interrupt transmission, address stigma, and effectively manage disabilities associated with leprosy.

This award also symbolises the enduring friendship and collaboration between Pakistan and Germany in the realm of healthcare. Over the years, the two nations have forged strong ties in various healthcare initiatives, aimed at addressing critical health challenges. This collaboration has facilitated the sharing of expertise, resources, and technology, leading to significant advancements in healthcare delivery and outcomes.

Lobo’s commitment to expanding healthcare access with dignity has created opportunities for the most vulnerable segments of society. This recognition underscores his dedication to alleviating human suffering and promoting inclusive healthcare practices.

The Government of Pakistan also honoured Lobo with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) award on March 23rd, 2024, acknowledging his achievements in healthcare in Pakistan through MALC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre Dr Ruediger Lotz Mervyn Lobo MALC

Comments

200 characters

MALC CEO Lobo honoured with Cross of the Order of Merit

Talks with IMF: Blome expresses optimism

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

PM vows to deal with challenges facing Sindh govt

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

NTDC bars CE (DTLP) from discussing tender of Dasu-ISW

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Joint statement: Islamabad, Tehran agree to seal FTA

Ministers to discuss trade issues with KCCI: PM to announce relief package on May 1

Upcoming budget: Experts support stabilisation reforms

Read more stories