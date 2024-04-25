Markets Print 2024-04-25
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 24, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 72,051.89
High: 72,414.33
Low: 71,467.02
Net Change: 692.48
Volume (000): 324,513
Value (000): 15,826,554
Makt Cap (000) 2,302,683,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,686.38
NET CH (+) 535.57
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,297.84
NET CH (+) 195.23
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,806.54
NET CH (+) 36.63
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,872.85
NET CH (+) 261.18
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,564.33
NET CH (+) 29.27
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,924.70
NET CH (+) 91.78
------------------------------------
As on: 24- APRIL -2024
====================================
