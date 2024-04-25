KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 24, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 72,051.89 High: 72,414.33 Low: 71,467.02 Net Change: 692.48 Volume (000): 324,513 Value (000): 15,826,554 Makt Cap (000) 2,302,683,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,686.38 NET CH (+) 535.57 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,297.84 NET CH (+) 195.23 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,806.54 NET CH (+) 36.63 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,872.85 NET CH (+) 261.18 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,564.33 NET CH (+) 29.27 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,924.70 NET CH (+) 91.78 ------------------------------------ As on: 24- APRIL -2024 ====================================

