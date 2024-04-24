3.2 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Karachi

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake jolted different parts of Karachi on Wednesday evening, Aaj News reported.

The jolts were felt in Quaidabad, Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Saadi Town, leaving residents on edge.

According to a report from the seismological centre, the depth of the earthquake was 12 kilometres with epicentre near Malir.

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, Afghanistan

In the aftermath of the earthquake, people came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

However, there were no reports of casualties or serious damage after the quake, according to authorities.