Rizwan, Irfan to miss remainder of T20Is against New Zealand

BR Web Desk Published April 24, 2024 Updated April 24, 2024 08:35pm

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and middle-order batter Mohammad Irfan Khan have been ruled out of the remaining T20Is against New Zealand due to injuries.

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement, the management decided to rest the two batters after reviewing their Radiology reports.

“After reviewing the reports and in consultation with the Pakistan team management, it has been decided to rest the two players from Thursday’s and Saturday’s T20Is against New Zealand,” the PCB statement said.

Mohammad Rizwan, the backbone of the Pakistan batting lineup, picked up a hamstring injury while batting in the third T20I in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Irfan, who played impactful innings in the third T20I, also appears to have sustained an injury - the nature of which is not known - during the same game.

Both players will continue to work on their rehabilitation with the PCB medical panel at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

