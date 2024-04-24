AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

NLC inks MoU with Hutchison Ports

Press Release Published 24 Apr, 2024 08:35pm

To improve the quality of logistics services and develop supply chain synergies, National Logistics Corporation (NLC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and agreement with Hutchison Ports Holdings (HPH).

The collaboration between the two organisations aims at making the supply chain operations smoother, with a focus on building better infrastructure, trade facilitation and improving the processes.

The signing ceremony was held at Headquarters NLC.

Maj Gen Farrukh Shahzad Rao, DG NLC and Andy Tsoi, Managing Director of Hutchison Ports Middle East & Africa, senior officials of the NLC and Hutchison Ports were also present on the occasion.

NLC trucks reach Dushanbe with potato shipment

Building upon the extensive experience and impeccable reputation in logistics and port operations, NLC and Hutchison Ports decided to join hands to strengthen the logistics services with market-driven and customer-centric approach.

Addressing the ceremony, Maj Gen Farrukh Shehzad Rao emphasised the significance of building upon NLC’s four-decade legacy of efficiently serving the logistical needs of the business community in Pakistan.

He highlighted NLC’s leading role in establishing regional connectivity and its plans to modernise logistics services in order to cater to the diverse needs of clientele.

DG NLC expressed optimism that collaboration with Hutchison Ports would yield positive outcomes, elevating the standard of logistics services in Pakistan.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan explains its approach to investment

Andy Tsoi, in his remarks, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, citing HPH’s global expertise complementing NLC’s extensive presence in Pakistan’s logistics sector.

He said that collaboration between the two organisations would help develop a seamless logistics system transcending borders and catalysing supply chain optimisation to facilitate trade.

At the close of the ceremony, launch of rail service was announced connecting Karachi to other key cities in Pakistan via NLC owned Multimodal Transit Hub at Jia Bagga, Lahore.

NLC Hutchison Ports National Logistics Corporation Hutchison Ports Holdings

Comments

200 characters

NLC inks MoU with Hutchison Ports

Record closing again: KSE-100 rises nearly 1% to close above 72,000

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Extend handshake to all neighbours including India, suggests Arif Habib to PM Shehbaz

Joint statement: Iran, Pakistan urge UN Security Council to take action against Israel

Oil prices steady after rallying on US stock decline, business data

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

UAE announces $544 million for repairs after record rains

Israel continues aggression in Gaza after US Congress approves military aid

‘Strong performance’: Standard Chartered explains reason for increase in share price

Pakistan Refinery suffers Rs1.24bn loss in 3QFY24

Read more stories