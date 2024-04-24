NLC inks MoU with Hutchison Ports

To improve the quality of logistics services and develop supply chain synergies, National Logistics Corporation (NLC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and agreement with Hutchison Ports Holdings (HPH).

The collaboration between the two organisations aims at making the supply chain operations smoother, with a focus on building better infrastructure, trade facilitation and improving the processes.

The signing ceremony was held at Headquarters NLC.

Maj Gen Farrukh Shahzad Rao, DG NLC and Andy Tsoi, Managing Director of Hutchison Ports Middle East & Africa, senior officials of the NLC and Hutchison Ports were also present on the occasion.

Building upon the extensive experience and impeccable reputation in logistics and port operations, NLC and Hutchison Ports decided to join hands to strengthen the logistics services with market-driven and customer-centric approach.

Addressing the ceremony, Maj Gen Farrukh Shehzad Rao emphasised the significance of building upon NLC’s four-decade legacy of efficiently serving the logistical needs of the business community in Pakistan.

He highlighted NLC’s leading role in establishing regional connectivity and its plans to modernise logistics services in order to cater to the diverse needs of clientele.

DG NLC expressed optimism that collaboration with Hutchison Ports would yield positive outcomes, elevating the standard of logistics services in Pakistan.

Andy Tsoi, in his remarks, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, citing HPH’s global expertise complementing NLC’s extensive presence in Pakistan’s logistics sector.

He said that collaboration between the two organisations would help develop a seamless logistics system transcending borders and catalysing supply chain optimisation to facilitate trade.

At the close of the ceremony, launch of rail service was announced connecting Karachi to other key cities in Pakistan via NLC owned Multimodal Transit Hub at Jia Bagga, Lahore.