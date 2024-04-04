NLC trucks reach Dushanbe with potato shipment

ISLAMABAD: A convoy of National Logistics Corporation (NLC) trucks covering a distance of over 1,400 kilometres reached Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on Tuesday.

NLC has achieved a significant milestone by forging another vital connection in regional relations.

In a bid to boost trade with another important country in Central Asia - Tajikistan, NLC has effectively established access through strategic means.

Through NLC trucks, a shipment of potatoes was successfully delivered.

NLC’s trucks completed the journey from Okara and Rahim Yar Khan in just seven days.

A special ceremony was held at the Customs Terminal One on Tuesday to mark the arrival of the inaugural convoy under the International Road Transport.

Prominent figures including Tajikistan’s Minister of Transport Azim Ibrahim, NLC’s Director General Farukh Shahzad Rao, Pakistani Ambassador Muhammad Saeed Sarwar, customs officials, and prominent Tajik traders attended the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Tajikistan’s Minister of Transport praised Pakistan’s renowned logistics organization for initiating ground transportation in a regulated manner.

He emphasised that this initiative serves as a vital link in bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s role as a significant trading partner in the region, the Tajik minister expressed confidence in further facilitating the smooth arrival and departure of Pakistani trucks to Tajikistan.

NLC’s director general highlighted the importance of Tajikistan in trade through NLC and expressed gratitude to the Tajik government for their cooperation in facilitating the movement of the NLC convoy.

Emphasizing promoting mutual trade, Director General Farukh Shahzad Rao stated, “Under the TIR system, trade through NLC will ensure timely and effective revenue and expenditure for both countries.”

Major General Rao shed light on NLC’s significant role in establishing regional relations, referencing extensive operations spread across 10 countries in the region.

