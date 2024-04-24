AIRLINK 74.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.64%)
Israel thanks US Senate for approving military aid

AFP Published April 24, 2024 Updated April 24, 2024 10:42am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s foreign minister on Wednesday thanked the US Senate for approving $13 billion in military aid that he said sent a “strong message” to the country’s enemies.

“I thank the US Senate for passing the Israel aid package tonight with an overwhelming bipartisan majority,” Israel Katz posted on social media site X shortly after the US Congress gave its final approval to the aid package.

“The Israel aid package that now passed both houses of Congress is a clear testament to the strength of our alliance and sends a strong message to all our enemies,” Katz added.

He also thanked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell “for your unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. The Israel-US strategic partnership is unbreakable”.

US House to vote on long-awaited $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package

The approval comes as the Israeli aggression in Gaza enters its 201st day.

The conflict was triggered by an October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Since then, Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas and engaged in massive aggression that has killed 34,183 people in Gaza, most of them women and children.

