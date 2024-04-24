AIRLINK 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.55%)
NATO drills in Finland are provocative, Russia’s foreign ministry says

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2024 09:54am

NATO exercises starting on April 26 in Finland and in close proximity to the Russian-Finnish border are provocative in nature, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told RIA state news agency in remarks published on Wednesday.

Kremlin says Russia and NATO are now in ‘rect confrontation’

“NATO military exercises near the Russian borders are provocative in nature. Their task is to exert military pressure on the Russian Federation through a demonstration of force,” Zakharova said.

“The drills … increase the risks of possible military incidents.”

