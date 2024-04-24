AIRLINK 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.98%)
DGKC 77.14 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.84%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.23%)
FFBL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.1%)
FFL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HBL 116.48 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.44%)
HUBC 136.51 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (3.26%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.72%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.78%)
MLCF 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.53%)
OGDC 134.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.6%)
PAEL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIAA 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.66%)
PPL 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.61%)
PRL 28.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
PTC 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
SEARL 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.76%)
SNGP 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 69.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 7,530 Increased By 96.2 (1.29%)
BR30 24,567 Increased By 347.6 (1.44%)
KSE100 72,209 Increased By 849.3 (1.19%)
KSE30 23,861 Increased By 294.6 (1.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee likely to inch higher at open tracking Asian peers

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2024 09:48am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open slightly higher on Wednesday, aided by an uptick in its Asian peers, but traders reckon hedging demand from importers could limit the local unit’s upside.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.31-83.32 to the U.S. dollar, mildly stronger compared to its close of 83.3425 in the previous session.

Asian currencies rose between 0.1% and 0.6%, with the Korean won leading gains.

The rupee’s opening rise may see some follow-through as the “risk on move should continue… 83.20 could be tested today,” a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

But given that these levels would appeal to importers, it will be key to watch how much that hurdles the rupee’s gains, the trader added.

Indian rupee little changed, tracking mostly rangebound Asian peers

The dollar index was lower at 105.63, declining nearly 0.4% on Tuesday after data showed that U.S. business activity cooled in April to a four-month low due to weaker demand.

“However, the dollar index should be underpinned at 105 by Thursday’s U.S. advanced GDP affirming the U.S.‘s economic resilience and Friday’s U.S. PCE deflators tempering Fed cut bets,” DBS Bank stated in a note.

With attention shifting away from tensions in the Middle East, the U.S. GDP data due on Thursday followed by PCE inflation data on Friday are in focus this week as investors gauge the potential timeline for rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the data to show that core PCE prices rose by 0.3% month-on-month in March.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil futures rose 1.6% on Tuesday buoyed by weakness in the dollar and euro zone data that showed the region’s business activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a year in April.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee likely to inch higher at open tracking Asian peers

PM suspends CCIR for ‘deliberate delay in tax cases’

Jul-Mar borrowing stands at $6.899bn

Industries: There’s need for improving ‘energy equation’: Aurangzeb

Iran says ready to expand energy cooperation

Oil prices inch up as market weighs US stocks decline, Middle East conflict

Ahead of PM’s visit to KSA: SIFC ‘striving’ to resolve KE’s issues

Supertax on rich: SC concerned at ‘no final decision’ by high courts

Meddling in judicial affairs in future: IHC judges decide to give ‘institutional response’

Missing persons’ cases relate to executive function: Tarar

US State Dept presents grim picture of rights abuses

Read more stories