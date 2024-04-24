AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
Economic cooperation discussed

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah praising the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Iran highlighted the significance of commencing the journey of regional development from the land of Sindh.

He expressed these sentiments during a ceremony held at the Chief Minister House to welcome the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi.

Acknowledging the historical relations between the two nations, Shah extended warm regards from the people of Sindh to President Raisi and his accompanying delegation.

He emphasised the deep-rooted religious, academic, cultural, and economic bonds between Pakistan and Iran, which have strengthened over time. He underscored the pivotal roles played by leaders such as Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in nurturing the ties between Pakistan and Iran.

He also lauded President Asif Ali Zardari’s consistent support for Iran and emphasised the importance of Pakistan Peoples Party’s efforts in highlighting the significance of Pakistan-Iran friendship.

Murad Ali Shah stressed the necessity for regional progress through collaboration among all nations, emphasising the crucial need for cooperation in addressing issues like terrorism, illegal trade, climate change, and the escalating injustices in Palestine and Kashmir. He urged unity among Muslims to support their Palestinian brethren in their time of need.

Regarding the Kashmir and Palestine issues, Shah reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance on advocating for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and resolving the plight of oppressed Kashmiris in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

He assured President Raisi of Sindh’s commitment to strengthening educational, cultural, social, and economic ties with Iran, as well as creating a conducive environment for trade and investment. He concluded by inviting Iranian brothers and sisters to explore investment opportunities in Sindh, hoping that the journey of regional progress would commence from the soil of Sindh.

In a heartfelt message conveyed in Persian, Shah assured President Raisi that the hearts and minds of the Pakistani people would always remain open to him. The ceremony at the Chief Minister House was attended by over 900 distinguished guests, including provincial ministers, chief secretary, IG police, provincial secretaries, educationists, and experts from various fields, prominent industrialists, and members of civil society.

President Raisi delivered a historic address at the event, marking a significant moment in the Pakistan-Iran relationship.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh CM economic cooperation Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

