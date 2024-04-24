AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
India has exclusive rights to the water of Ravi: govt

Naveed Butt Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that India has the right to the River Ravi water under Indus Waters Treaty and Pakistan is legally bound not to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the neighbouring country’s “water aggression”.

“There is a water treaty between Pakistan and India and it is an international obligation. The right to water on the River Ravi belongs to India, and we cannot interfere with it. Pakistan has right on the water of the rivers Chanab, Jhelum, and Indus,” the minister informed the National Assembly on Tuesday while responding to a calling attention notice.

He said that under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty signed between the two countries, India claims the waters of Rivers Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas. He said that legal issues should not be politicised.

He said that India wants exit from the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty but it could not do it due to disagreement from Pakistan’s side, adding both countries had a history of coming face to face on several occasions due to water dispute.

