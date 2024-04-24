PTI concerned at health of Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday expressed grave concerns about the health of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, after ambulance and medical personnel unexpectedly arrived at Bani Gala late Monday night.

It warned that those in power would be held accountable if anything happens to Bushra, asserting that her safety and security are now at risk.

Speaking at a presser, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan demanded that Bushra be immediately transferred to Shaukat Khanum Hospital, where doctors of her and Imran Khan's choice could examine her health.

He warned that if anything happened to her, those responsible, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the jail superintendent, would be held accountable.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan criticised the government for not sharing relevant information with the party about her condition, adding that Bushra Bibi is being held at Bani Gala sub-jail unlawfully.

The sudden appearance of medical assistance at Bani Gala alarmed PTI leaders and supporters, casting doubt on Bushra Bibi's well-being and triggering immediate concern.

Barrister Gohar described the situation as "extremely serious and worrisome," calling for urgent action.

He noted with dismay that no information about the arrival of the ambulance or Bushra Bibi's health was provided to the party leadership, despite repeated inquiries. This lack of communication intensified fears regarding her safety and security, he added.

Barrister Gohar emphasised that those in power are responsible for Bushra Bibi's health and safety, but he criticised them for failing to meet their constitutional and legal obligations. He strongly condemned the government's failure to ensure her welfare, stating that such negligence is both intolerable and unfortunate.

During the press conference in Islamabad, Raoof Hasan stated that the sudden arrival of the ambulance and doctors at Bani Gala, followed by their abrupt departure without informing Bushra Bibi's family or PTI's legal team, was unacceptable and inhumane. He warned that the situation could escalate, with public patience reaching its limits.

PTI Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand raised doubts about the credibility of Bushra Bibi's medical assessments, suggesting that her health examination had been delayed for two months, possibly to cover up wrongdoing.

He claimed that the inflammation in her digestive system could indicate poisoning and demanded a thorough investigation to uncover any foul play.

Naeem Panjutha, a member of the PTI core committee, noted that Bushra Bibi had no prior health issues and that the delay in addressing her medical condition raised suspicions.

He pointed out that she had been subjected to solitary confinement and restricted from outside contact, making her condition even more precarious.

Kanwal Shauzab, PTI Women Wing President, highlighted that targeting women has become a concerning trend since the regime change. She stressed that Bushra Bibi has no political role and was being unjustly detained to pressurise Imran Khan.

She demanded that Bushra Bibi be released immediately, as she is being held in fake and politically motivated cases.

The PTI leaders urged the government to ensure the safety of Bushra Bibi and take immediate steps to address her health concerns, emphasising that they would not remain silent if her condition deteriorated further.

