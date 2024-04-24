AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
DFML 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.29%)
DGKC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.18%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFBL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.84%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.05%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.56%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
OGDC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
PIAA 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PPL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.94%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.59%)
SNGP 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TRG 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,434 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,206 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,359 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,567 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-24

PTI concerned at health of Bushra Bibi

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday expressed grave concerns about the health of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, after ambulance and medical personnel unexpectedly arrived at Bani Gala late Monday night.

It warned that those in power would be held accountable if anything happens to Bushra, asserting that her safety and security are now at risk.

Speaking at a presser, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan demanded that Bushra be immediately transferred to Shaukat Khanum Hospital, where doctors of her and Imran Khan's choice could examine her health.

He warned that if anything happened to her, those responsible, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the jail superintendent, would be held accountable.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan criticised the government for not sharing relevant information with the party about her condition, adding that Bushra Bibi is being held at Bani Gala sub-jail unlawfully.

The sudden appearance of medical assistance at Bani Gala alarmed PTI leaders and supporters, casting doubt on Bushra Bibi's well-being and triggering immediate concern.

Barrister Gohar described the situation as "extremely serious and worrisome," calling for urgent action.

He noted with dismay that no information about the arrival of the ambulance or Bushra Bibi's health was provided to the party leadership, despite repeated inquiries. This lack of communication intensified fears regarding her safety and security, he added.

Barrister Gohar emphasised that those in power are responsible for Bushra Bibi's health and safety, but he criticised them for failing to meet their constitutional and legal obligations. He strongly condemned the government's failure to ensure her welfare, stating that such negligence is both intolerable and unfortunate.

During the press conference in Islamabad, Raoof Hasan stated that the sudden arrival of the ambulance and doctors at Bani Gala, followed by their abrupt departure without informing Bushra Bibi's family or PTI's legal team, was unacceptable and inhumane. He warned that the situation could escalate, with public patience reaching its limits.

PTI Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand raised doubts about the credibility of Bushra Bibi's medical assessments, suggesting that her health examination had been delayed for two months, possibly to cover up wrongdoing.

He claimed that the inflammation in her digestive system could indicate poisoning and demanded a thorough investigation to uncover any foul play.

Naeem Panjutha, a member of the PTI core committee, noted that Bushra Bibi had no prior health issues and that the delay in addressing her medical condition raised suspicions.

He pointed out that she had been subjected to solitary confinement and restricted from outside contact, making her condition even more precarious.

Kanwal Shauzab, PTI Women Wing President, highlighted that targeting women has become a concerning trend since the regime change. She stressed that Bushra Bibi has no political role and was being unjustly detained to pressurise Imran Khan.

She demanded that Bushra Bibi be released immediately, as she is being held in fake and politically motivated cases.

The PTI leaders urged the government to ensure the safety of Bushra Bibi and take immediate steps to address her health concerns, emphasising that they would not remain silent if her condition deteriorated further.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Bani Gala Bushra Bibi health of Bushra Bibi

Comments

200 characters

PTI concerned at health of Bushra Bibi

PM suspends CCIR for ‘deliberate delay in tax cases’

Jul-Mar borrowing stands at $6.899bn

Industries: There’s need for improving ‘energy equation’: Aurangzeb

Iran says ready to expand energy cooperation

Ahead of PM’s visit to KSA: SIFC ‘striving’ to resolve KE’s issues

Meddling in judicial affairs in future: IHC judges decide to give ‘institutional response’

Supertax on rich: SC concerned at ‘no final decision’ by high courts

Missing persons’ cases relate to executive function: Tarar

US State Dept presents grim picture of rights abuses

IK rejects reports of any deal with powers that be

Read more stories