PFA imposes Rs1.234m fine on 37 FBOs

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed Rs 1.234 million collective fine on 37 food business operators (FBOs) and discarded 302 kg of unhygienic meat and a huge quantity of unwholesome food including expired cold drinks.

The authority also issued notices for improvement to 35 food points during a crackdown against famous marts, superstores and fast food points to check the food safety standards.

PFA Director General Asim Javaid paid surprise visits to different marts in the provincial metropolis. The purpose of the surprise visit was to inspect the food quality, hygiene issues, and food safety standards as well as to monitor the activities of field teams.

He said the crackdown was carried out by following the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said the authority imposed hefty fines for selling loose substandard cooking oil, expired cold drinks and stinky meat. Meanwhile, the raiding teams also witnessed the usage of rusty vessels and freezers.

