PBF greets Pak-Iran resolve to bolster ties

KARACHI: President Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman has welcomed the resolve of Iran and Pakistan to bolster bilateral relations across various sectors, aiming to elevate their trade volume to a staggering $10 billion including signed memoranda of understanding for the creation of a special economic zone in Gabd.

He also hailed the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan as a positive step towards fostering economic stability for two countries.

Talking to members of business community, Khawaja Mehboob said it was another milestone in country efforts towards economic development following the recent visits of high-profile delegations from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

PBF President expressed hope about the potential of President Raisi visit to pave the way for a new era of cooperation in a range of bilateral issues, including trade, security, and regional stability as the two countries share deep-rooted ties, emphasizing the shared goals of peace and economic development.

PBF Vice President, Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad thinks that President Raisi visit is mainly focus on an opportunity for Pakistan and Iran to explore avenues for expanding collaboration in areas such as energy, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges, as the two countries are determined to unlock new opportunities for growth and prosperity, benefiting their peoples and contributing to regional stability.

Jawad said we must understand Iran and Pakistan share a 900-kilometer border. In this regard two sides may have a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties and enhance cooperation in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts. In order to boost bilateral cooperation between two counties, PBF also expects to make a move too on the long-delayed Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline.

The PBF also invited the delegation of Iran Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture to visit Pakistan and meet Pakistan business community.

