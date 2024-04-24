‘Punjab Enforcement Authority’: Maryam approves establishment

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has accorded in-principle approval for the establishment of the provincial Enforcement Authority in Punjab.

The CM Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting in which she was briefed on establishment of provincial Enforcement Authority at the district and tehsil levels. Maryam Nawaz approved the establishment of authority and directed to start the legislative process for establishment of the authority immediately. She said that enforcement authorities will be established in every district and tehsil of Punjab. She said chief secretary will head the provincial enforcement authority and a director-general will also be appointed. Deputy Commissioner will head the district enforcement authority while tehsil enforcement authority will be headed by assistant commissioner.

Enforcement authorities will perform special tasks relating to encroachments on government lands. The authority will also be given powers to take action against over-pricing, encroachment on government lands, making encroachments and hoarding.

A police station and special force will also be established at the tehsil level under the supervision of the tehsil enforcement unit. Unit incharge, investigation officers, enforcement officers and constables will be appointed in the tehsil enforcement authority. The tehsil enforcement unit will also have the powers to file cases, investigate and make arrests, apart from implementing the law. The offices of provincial enforcement authority and district enforcement authority will also be established for monitoring purpose.

The CM Maryam Nawaz directed to activate the enforcement authorities across the province in six months.

