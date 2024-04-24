AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
SSGC continues raids: Garment factory owner held for gas theft

Press Release Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has continued relentlessly towards clamping down on gas theft through raids across its operational areas along with aggressive prosecution. SSGC's Counter Gas Theft Operations' team with SSGC Police and Recovery Department raided a garments factory in New Karachi.

The factory owner M Saad Siddique who was using 17.9-KVA generator directly through the service line was arrested, following lodging of FIR against him. Total connecting load was 179 cubic feet / hour. Claim is also being raised against the owner.

Gas Utility Court, District Larkana, convicted 5 individuals involved in gas theft in one order. The accused had already paid a theft claim of Rs. 150,365/- to SSGC as quantum of loss and had been imposed a fine of Rs. 35,000/- by the Court. One of the culprits had punctured the Company's main distribution pipeline through which he was supplying gas to the four others for domestic use.

In Jaffarbad, Sukkur 50 houses faced disconnection for involvement in the underground theft through rubber clamps. In Khairpur zone’s village Mitho Mari 15 illegal extensions were removed through three clamps. Overhead theft was also reported in Talpur Wada Ranipur Zone, Sachar Sarmast, Nizamani, Qurban Ali Unar, Panhwar Muhalla Ghotki and Khanpur Muhalla Ubaro. All illegal extensions were removed on the spot and service lines were dismantled.

Aggressive prosecution will continue against those involved in gas theft. It should be noted that gas theft is a serious crime against the community and is a primary cause of Unaccounted-for-Gas or line losses. SSGC, however, has a zero tolerance against theft and through regular raids and prosecution is tightening its grip on gas theft cases.

