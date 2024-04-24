AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
CJCSC confers civil awards to eminent scientists, engineers

NNI Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

RAWALPINDI: On behalf of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Tuesday conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organizations for their meritorious services at the Investiture Ceremony held at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A total of 35 awardees were conferred with the awards, 7 x officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 15 x officers were awarded the President’s Award for Pride of Performance and 13 x officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Chairman JCSC lauded the services of the scientists and engineers; hailing them as the nation’s unseen heroes.

While addressing the awardees, the CJCSC said, “You, all, have selflessly contributed towards strengthening the foundations of a resilient nation; and for that, we are forever indebted to you.”

ISPR CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

