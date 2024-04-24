Interest-free bikes: 100,000 students register through e-bike portal

LAHORE: Over 100,000 students registered through the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) e-bike portal for the Punjab government initiative of providing 20,000 interest-free motorcycles in instalments to students in Punjab.

According to the PITB on Tuesday, through the e-Bikes Portal, students across Punjab have availed themselves of the opportunity to register for the initiative. More than 16,000 online applications have been received so far, with over 13,500 students applying for petrol bikes and over 3,800 for e-bikes.

This initiative aims at facilitating students by providing easy access to motorcycles through a down payment and monthly instalments scheme. The government will cover the markup on the down payment and the bike monthly instalments.

To be eligible for the bikes, students must be regular students of government or private graduate colleges/universities, aged 18 or above, and possess a valid driving license or learner permit.

In the initial phase, e-bikes will be distributed among students in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi, while petrol bikes will be distributed in other districts. The deadline for applications is April 29 and students can apply at bikes.punjab.gov.pk.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that this transparent system will make it easier for students to obtain bikes, furthering the goal of facilitating education across Punjab.

