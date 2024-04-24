AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
AAAG team meets Zardari

Press Release Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Zardari on Tuesday underlined the significance of enhancing air connectivity with different countries and said that with an increase in people-to-people contacts, the potential of Pakistan’s tourism sector could be adequately tapped.

The president expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Air Asia Aviation Group (AAAG) that called on him at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president further observed that Pakistan had a significant place owing to vast tourism prospects, particularly in religious tourism.

Pakistan Stock Market possessed ideal investment opportunities and urged the investors to fully explore its potential, he added.

The delegation apprised the president of the AAAG and its flight operations.

