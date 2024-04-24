AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
Apr 24, 2024

More direct investment a must to boost economy: economist

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

KARACHI: More direct investment is a must for giving the national economy a big boost, said economic and financial analyst Ateeq ur Rehman.

In a statement here Tuesday, he said in past, to some extent we neglected major sectors in need of investment in the country.

He added it is quite encouraging that now foreign direct investments have started pouring in, in the sectors of mining, agricultural, energy and information technology but with that we have to essentially invite spending on human development, healthcare services, education, and acquisition of skills, public transport and better municipal delivery.

He said a man going to work have to change three buses which would affect his efficiency and health, said Ateeq.

Our economic growth is the biggest challenge of all times now coupled with a growing young population. These youths want economic prosperity and security, which is only possible by having a track, framework, strategy and a rule-based system, which to some extent is missing.

If we go into the deep of situation we notice that poverty is on rise and middle class is thinning, whereas it is not the same in other countries of the region. He said factually speaking these countries have taken care of it by giving importance by easing the financial burdens of a common man and substituting the poverty into prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

INVESTMENT Ateeq Ur Rehman

