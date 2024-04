LAHORE: The highly anticipated ‘Agri Connections 2024’, a premier conference and expo on agriculture organized by the Pakistan Agricultural Coalition, is set to kick off at the Expo Center Lahore on April 24 (Wednesday) and continue till April 25, 2024 (Thursday).

The event aims to foster increased investment in agriculture, showcase innovation, enhance exports, reduce imports, and improve farmer profitability.

