Experts highlight importance of environment-friendly agri technology

Press Release Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

FAISALABAD: Member Judicial Water and Environment Commission Hina Hafeezullah Ishaq has said that it is imperative to bring environment-friendly agricultural technology to the common farmer in order to overcome environmental pollution.

She expressed these views while addressing the environmental pollution meeting held at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr. Qamar Bilal, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dr. Farzana Rizvi, Dean Engineering Dr. Anjum Munir, Dr. Babar Shehbaz. Dr. Muhammad Azeem, Dr. Nadeem Akbar Sindhu, Dr. Shahid Ibn Zameer, Dr. Adnan Younis and others were also attended.

Hina Hafeezullah said that all possible measures were being taken at the government level to prevent elements that cause environmental pollution. She said that by bringing modern technology to the farmers, the trend of burning the crop residue should be stopped. She said that heavy fines are being imposed on the factories which are not following the environment friendly rules in order to control smog and other environmental diseases.

She urged the agricultural scientists to play their full role in bringing eco-friendly viable agricultural technology in the reach of the common farmer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

