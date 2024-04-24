Economic welfare, poverty eradication: CM seeks to enhance cooperation with Iran

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sought to enhance cooperation with Iran in various economic welfare projects, especially poverty eradication.

She said this while talking to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and First Lady Jamileh Alamolhoda, here at Governor House on Tuesday during a luncheon arranged in the honour of Iranian dignitaries. The Iranian delegation was served with traditional food of Punjab.

The CM said on the occasion there was a need to increase bilateral cooperation for industrial and agricultural development. She said Pakistan will welcome Iran’s investment in Punjab’s value-added livestock market, adding that the two countries can earn a lot of foreign exchange by establishing FMD zones and exporting Halal meat.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif told the Iranian delegation that Punjab possessed excellent investment opportunities in the green energy sector.

Maryam Nawaz prayed for the prosperity and peace of the people of Iran. She also thanked the Iranian president and his wife for their visit to Lahore.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and First Lady Jamileh Alamolhoda thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the warm welcome.

