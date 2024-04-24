AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-24

Tajir Dost App: Aurangzeb urges business community to get registered

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has requested the business community to register under the recently launched ‘Tajir Dost App’, designed specifically to support and facilitate the needs of the business community.

The finance minister stated this during a meeting with Naeem Mir, chairman of the Supreme Council of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the finance minister acknowledged the valuable contributions of the business community towards the economic development of Pakistan.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to address the concerns and promote the interests of traders and businessmen across the country.

Minister Aurangzeb also highlighted the importance of encouraging the business community to register under the recently launched Tajir Dost App, designed specifically to support and facilitate the needs of the business community.

Naeem Mir conveyed the concerns and suggestions of the business community to the finance minister, highlighting the challenges faced by traders and businessmen in Pakistan.

He also appreciated the efforts of the government for creating a conducive business environment, streamlining taxation policies, and promoting investment opportunities to foster economic growth and prosperity.

He further assured of the solidarity of the business community regarding their participation in the Tajir Dost App.

The finance minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to work closely with the business community to address their grievances and facilitate their efforts in contributing to the country’s economic development. He underscored the significance of collaboration between the government and the private sector to formulate policies that promote entrepreneurship and business growth.

Both sides engaged in a constructive dialogue on various issues, including taxation reforms, trade facilitation measures, and initiatives to promote small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Minister Aurangzeb reiterated the government’s commitment to implement policies that promote inclusive economic growth and empower the business community.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to continue the dialogue and collaboration between the government and the business community for the betterment of Pakistan’s economy.

The meeting was also attended by the FBR chairman. The meeting served as a platform to discuss pertinent issues concerning the business community and economic policies.

