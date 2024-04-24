WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 23, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Apr-24 19-Apr-24 18-Apr-24 17-Apr-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105024 0.104997 0.104893 0.105053 Euro 0.808834 0.809898 0.810926 0.80891 Japanese yen 0.00491634 0.00491564 0.00491976 0.00491435 U.K. pound 0.937667 0.945413 0.947574 0.947189 U.S. dollar 0.760754 0.760253 0.759365 0.760397 Algerian dinar 0.00565681 0.00565285 0.00565329 0.00564905 Australian dollar 0.489469 0.486334 0.489639 0.487262 Botswana pula 0.0549264 0.0547382 0.0551299 0.0549007 Brazilian real 0.146195 0.145467 0.144624 0.14494 Brunei dollar 0.558844 0.557616 0.558891 0.557435 Canadian dollar 0.554688 0.551704 0.551252 Chilean peso 0.000795502 0.000785028 0.00077886 0.000771937 Czech koruna 0.0320169 0.0320687 0.0320908 0.0320653 Danish krone 0.1084 0.108533 0.108679 0.108418 Indian rupee 0.00912051 0.00910249 0.00909234 Israeli New Shekel 0.200966 0.20089 0.20143 Korean won 0.000549281 0.00055255 0.000547764 0.00054497 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47078 2.46627 2.46762 Malaysian ringgit 0.15902 0.158999 0.158996 0.158631 Mauritian rupee 0.0162283 0.0162247 0.0161866 Mexican peso 0.0444254 0.0441699 0.0443697 0.0447429 New Zealand dollar 0.450785 0.446002 0.449354 0.4489 Norwegian krone 0.069022 0.0690885 0.0691616 Omani rial 1.97855 1.97494 1.97763 Peruvian sol 0.206446 0.205863 0.203311 0.203423 Philippine peso 0.0132218 0.0133156 0.0132749 0.0133471 Polish zloty 0.187655 0.186849 0.187225 0.186642 Qatari riyal 0.208998 0.208617 0.2089 Russian ruble 0.00815805 0.00813619 0.00807044 0.00806153 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202868 0.202497 0.202773 Singapore dollar 0.558844 0.557616 0.558891 0.557435 South African rand 0.0398538 0.0395004 0.0398958 0.0400967 Swedish krona 0.069718 0.0694356 0.0696851 0.0692602 Swiss franc 0.834526 0.836776 0.835569 0.83418 Thai baht 0.0205676 0.0206204 0.0206636 0.0206714 Trinidadian dollar 0.1128 0.112683 0.112814 0.11256 U.A.E. dirham 0.207149 0.206771 0.207052 Uruguayan peso 0.0197438 0.0197865 0.0196449 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024