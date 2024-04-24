WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 23, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 22-Apr-24 19-Apr-24 18-Apr-24 17-Apr-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105024 0.104997 0.104893 0.105053
Euro 0.808834 0.809898 0.810926 0.80891
Japanese yen 0.00491634 0.00491564 0.00491976 0.00491435
U.K. pound 0.937667 0.945413 0.947574 0.947189
U.S. dollar 0.760754 0.760253 0.759365 0.760397
Algerian dinar 0.00565681 0.00565285 0.00565329 0.00564905
Australian dollar 0.489469 0.486334 0.489639 0.487262
Botswana pula 0.0549264 0.0547382 0.0551299 0.0549007
Brazilian real 0.146195 0.145467 0.144624 0.14494
Brunei dollar 0.558844 0.557616 0.558891 0.557435
Canadian dollar 0.554688 0.551704 0.551252
Chilean peso 0.000795502 0.000785028 0.00077886 0.000771937
Czech koruna 0.0320169 0.0320687 0.0320908 0.0320653
Danish krone 0.1084 0.108533 0.108679 0.108418
Indian rupee 0.00912051 0.00910249 0.00909234
Israeli New Shekel 0.200966 0.20089 0.20143
Korean won 0.000549281 0.00055255 0.000547764 0.00054497
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47078 2.46627 2.46762
Malaysian ringgit 0.15902 0.158999 0.158996 0.158631
Mauritian rupee 0.0162283 0.0162247 0.0161866
Mexican peso 0.0444254 0.0441699 0.0443697 0.0447429
New Zealand dollar 0.450785 0.446002 0.449354 0.4489
Norwegian krone 0.069022 0.0690885 0.0691616
Omani rial 1.97855 1.97494 1.97763
Peruvian sol 0.206446 0.205863 0.203311 0.203423
Philippine peso 0.0132218 0.0133156 0.0132749 0.0133471
Polish zloty 0.187655 0.186849 0.187225 0.186642
Qatari riyal 0.208998 0.208617 0.2089
Russian ruble 0.00815805 0.00813619 0.00807044 0.00806153
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202868 0.202497 0.202773
Singapore dollar 0.558844 0.557616 0.558891 0.557435
South African rand 0.0398538 0.0395004 0.0398958 0.0400967
Swedish krona 0.069718 0.0694356 0.0696851 0.0692602
Swiss franc 0.834526 0.836776 0.835569 0.83418
Thai baht 0.0205676 0.0206204 0.0206636 0.0206714
Trinidadian dollar 0.1128 0.112683 0.112814 0.11256
U.A.E. dirham 0.207149 0.206771 0.207052
Uruguayan peso 0.0197438 0.0197865 0.0196449
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
