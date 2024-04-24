KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (April 23, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.18 279.77 AED 75.02 75.74 EURO 293.00 295.72 SAR 73.25 73.92 GBP 339.76 342.94 INTERBANK 278.20 278.45 JPY 1.76 1.80 =========================================================================

