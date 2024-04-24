KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 23, 2024).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
Op-2 Al Soor II Disc Alpine Marine 22-04-2024
Jet Oil Services
Op-3 M.t Disc Pakistan Nation 22-04-2024
Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corpt
B-2 Sc Taipei Disc Alpine Marine 21-04-2024
Chemical Services
B-6/B-7 Independent D/L Alflah Containe 22-04-2024
Spirit Container Terminal
B-10/B-11 Queen Win Disc North Star 31-03-2024
Wheat International
B-11/B-12 Newsun D/Ammonium Bulk Shipping 17-04-2024
Harmony Sulphate Agencies
B-17/B-16 Asian L/55000 Crystal Sea Services
Summit Clinkers Pvt Ltd 20-04-2024
Nmb-1 Barkat Load Rice N.S Shipping 16-04-2024
Line
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-26/B-27 Ym D/L Crystal Sea 20-04-2024
Excellence Container Service
B-29/B-28 Stephanie C D/L Universal Shipp 22-04-2024
Container Pvt. Ltd
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Sapt 2/Sapt 1 Cscl D/L OOCL 22-04-2024
Neptune Container Pakistan
Sapt 3/Sapt 2 Xin Beijing D/L Cosco Shipping 22-04-2024
Container Line
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Stephanie C 23-04-2024 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Tina I 23-04-2024 D/L Container Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Ym 23-04-2024 D/L Container Crystal Sea
Excellence Service
Expected Arrivals
Cnc Dream 24-04-2024 L/19000 Molases Eastwind Shipping
Company
Seasong 23-04-2024 L/40000 fuel oil Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Xin Fei Zhou 23-04-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line
Nordlion 23-04-2024 D/L Container Allied Logistic
SMC Pvt. Ltd
X-Press 23-04-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Pisces Shipping Agency
ApiradeeNaree 23-04-2024 L/52000 Clinkers Ocean Services
Zhong Gu 24-04-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Nan Ning Agencies Pvt Ltd
X-Press 24-04-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Salween Shipping Agency
MscVandya 24-04-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Wadi Duka 24-04-2024 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Pvt Ltd
ApiBhum 24-04-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Ever Uranus 24-04-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping
Pvt Ltd
Arman 10 24-04-2024 L/2000 RICE Tradelink
International
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Lotus A 23-04-2024 Container Ship -
Anna Elsabeth 23-04-2024 Wheat -
Meghna Venus 23-04-2024 Clinkers -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-2 Bo- Cement Crystal Sea Apr. 19, 2024
Mustafa-O Service
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Apr. 22, 2024
Rikku
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Khairpur Mogas Alpine Apr. 22, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Seacon Rice Ocean World Apr. 22, 2024
Yokohama
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Dravin LPG M Apr. 17, 2024
International
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Navigator
Vega Chemicals Alpine Apr. 22, 2024
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
GaslogSyndey LNG Hussain Trading Apr. 23, 2024
EXPECTED Departures
Navigator Vega Chemicals Alpine Apr. 23, 2024
Dravin LPG M. International -do-
X-Press
Salween Container GAC -do-
Bo-Mustafa-O Cement Crystal Sea Service -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Bateleur LPG Transmarine Apr. 23, 2024
Lokoja LNG GAC -do-
Express
Salween Container Xpress Feeder -do-
Hansa Oslo Gasoline Alpine Waiting for Berths
Limra LPG M. International -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
Maersk Detroit Container GAC Apr. 23, 2024
Atlantic Ibis Container GAC Apr. 24, 2024
San Francisco
Bridge Container GAC -do-
Marathopolis Container GAC -do-
MSC Sindy Container MSC PAK -do-
