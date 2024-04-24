Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 23, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-2 Al Soor II Disc Alpine Marine 22-04-2024 Jet Oil Services Op-3 M.t Disc Pakistan Nation 22-04-2024 Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corpt B-2 Sc Taipei Disc Alpine Marine 21-04-2024 Chemical Services B-6/B-7 Independent D/L Alflah Containe 22-04-2024 Spirit Container Terminal B-10/B-11 Queen Win Disc North Star 31-03-2024 Wheat International B-11/B-12 Newsun D/Ammonium Bulk Shipping 17-04-2024 Harmony Sulphate Agencies B-17/B-16 Asian L/55000 Crystal Sea Services Summit Clinkers Pvt Ltd 20-04-2024 Nmb-1 Barkat Load Rice N.S Shipping 16-04-2024 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Ym D/L Crystal Sea 20-04-2024 Excellence Container Service B-29/B-28 Stephanie C D/L Universal Shipp 22-04-2024 Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt 2/Sapt 1 Cscl D/L OOCL 22-04-2024 Neptune Container Pakistan Sapt 3/Sapt 2 Xin Beijing D/L Cosco Shipping 22-04-2024 Container Line ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Stephanie C 23-04-2024 D/L Container Universal Shipping Pvt. Ltd Tina I 23-04-2024 D/L Container Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Ym 23-04-2024 D/L Container Crystal Sea Excellence Service ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Cnc Dream 24-04-2024 L/19000 Molases Eastwind Shipping Company Seasong 23-04-2024 L/40000 fuel oil Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Xin Fei Zhou 23-04-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Nordlion 23-04-2024 D/L Container Allied Logistic SMC Pvt. Ltd X-Press 23-04-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Pisces Shipping Agency ApiradeeNaree 23-04-2024 L/52000 Clinkers Ocean Services Zhong Gu 24-04-2024 D/L Container United Marine Nan Ning Agencies Pvt Ltd X-Press 24-04-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Salween Shipping Agency MscVandya 24-04-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Pvt Ltd Wadi Duka 24-04-2024 D/L Container Universal Shipping Pvt Ltd ApiBhum 24-04-2024 D/L Container United Marine Agency Ever Uranus 24-04-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt Ltd Arman 10 24-04-2024 L/2000 RICE Tradelink International ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Lotus A 23-04-2024 Container Ship - Anna Elsabeth 23-04-2024 Wheat - Meghna Venus 23-04-2024 Clinkers - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 Bo- Cement Crystal Sea Apr. 19, 2024 Mustafa-O Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Apr. 22, 2024 Rikku ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Khairpur Mogas Alpine Apr. 22, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Seacon Rice Ocean World Apr. 22, 2024 Yokohama ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Dravin LPG M Apr. 17, 2024 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Navigator Vega Chemicals Alpine Apr. 22, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= GaslogSyndey LNG Hussain Trading Apr. 23, 2024 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Navigator Vega Chemicals Alpine Apr. 23, 2024 Dravin LPG M. International -do- X-Press Salween Container GAC -do- Bo-Mustafa-O Cement Crystal Sea Service -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Bateleur LPG Transmarine Apr. 23, 2024 Lokoja LNG GAC -do- Express Salween Container Xpress Feeder -do- Hansa Oslo Gasoline Alpine Waiting for Berths Limra LPG M. International -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Detroit Container GAC Apr. 23, 2024 Atlantic Ibis Container GAC Apr. 24, 2024 San Francisco Bridge Container GAC -do- Marathopolis Container GAC -do- MSC Sindy Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

