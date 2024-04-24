AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 23, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-2              Al Soor II     Disc           Alpine Marine      22-04-2024
                                 Jet Oil        Services
Op-3              M.t            Disc           Pakistan Nation    22-04-2024
                  Shalamar       Crude Oil      Ship Corpt
B-2               Sc Taipei      Disc           Alpine Marine      21-04-2024
                                 Chemical       Services
B-6/B-7           Independent    D/L            Alflah Containe    22-04-2024
                  Spirit         Container      Terminal
B-10/B-11         Queen Win      Disc           North Star         31-03-2024
                                 Wheat          International
B-11/B-12         Newsun         D/Ammonium     Bulk Shipping      17-04-2024
                  Harmony        Sulphate       Agencies
B-17/B-16         Asian          L/55000        Crystal Sea Services
                  Summit         Clinkers       Pvt Ltd            20-04-2024
Nmb-1             Barkat         Load Rice      N.S Shipping       16-04-2024
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Ym             D/L            Crystal Sea        20-04-2024
                  Excellence     Container      Service
B-29/B-28         Stephanie C    D/L            Universal Shipp    22-04-2024
                                 Container      Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt 2/Sapt 1     Cscl           D/L            OOCL               22-04-2024
                  Neptune        Container      Pakistan
Sapt 3/Sapt 2     Xin Beijing    D/L            Cosco Shipping     22-04-2024
                                 Container      Line
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Stephanie C       23-04-2024     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Tina I            23-04-2024     D/L Container                   Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Ym                23-04-2024     D/L Container                    Crystal Sea
Excellence                                                            Service
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Cnc Dream         24-04-2024     L/19000 Molases            Eastwind Shipping
                                                                      Company
Seasong           23-04-2024     L/40000 fuel oil                Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Xin Fei Zhou      23-04-2024     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                         Line
Nordlion          23-04-2024     D/L Container                Allied Logistic
                                                                 SMC Pvt. Ltd
X-Press           23-04-2024     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
Pisces                                                        Shipping Agency
ApiradeeNaree     23-04-2024     L/52000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
Zhong Gu          24-04-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
Nan Ning                                                     Agencies Pvt Ltd
X-Press           24-04-2024     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
Salween                                                       Shipping Agency
MscVandya         24-04-2024     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                             Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Wadi Duka         24-04-2024     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
ApiBhum           24-04-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
Ever Uranus       24-04-2024     D/L Container             Green Pak Shipping
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
Arman 10          24-04-2024     L/2000 RICE                        Tradelink
                                                                International
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Lotus A           23-04-2024     Container Ship                             -
Anna Elsabeth     23-04-2024     Wheat                                      -
Meghna Venus      23-04-2024     Clinkers                                   -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              Bo-            Cement         Crystal Sea     Apr. 19, 2024
                  Mustafa-O                     Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK         Apr. 22, 2024
                  Rikku
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Khairpur       Mogas          Alpine          Apr. 22, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Seacon         Rice           Ocean World     Apr. 22, 2024
                  Yokohama
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Dravin         LPG            M               Apr. 17, 2024
                                                International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Navigator
Vega              Chemicals      Alpine                         Apr. 22, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
GaslogSyndey      LNG            Hussain Trading                Apr. 23, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Navigator Vega    Chemicals      Alpine                         Apr. 23, 2024
Dravin            LPG            M. International                        -do-
X-Press
Salween           Container      GAC                                     -do-
Bo-Mustafa-O      Cement         Crystal Sea Service                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bateleur          LPG            Transmarine                    Apr. 23, 2024
Lokoja            LNG            GAC                                     -do-
Express
Salween           Container      Xpress Feeder                           -do-
Hansa Oslo        Gasoline       Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Limra             LPG            M. International                        -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Detroit    Container      GAC                            Apr. 23, 2024
Atlantic Ibis     Container      GAC                            Apr. 24, 2024
San Francisco
Bridge            Container      GAC                                     -do-
Marathopolis      Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC Sindy         Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

