Iranian President Raisi arrives in Karachi after Lahore visit

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Karachi on Tuesday after completing his Lahore trip where he visited Mazar-i-Iqbal and met several Punjab government officials, Aaj News reported.

The Iranian president was welcomed by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at Jinnah International Airport.

On his arrival in Lahore earlier, Raisi, along with his delegation, was received by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other provincial ministers.

Iranian president highlighted a “special connection” with the people of Pakistan, saying he did not “feel like a stranger”.

Pakistan’s foreign office had earlier said that the Iranian president would visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership.

Sindh Governor on Tuesday said that the visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan would further strengthen the mutual relations between the two countries.

Earlier, a public holiday was announced in Karachi Division because of the “visit of foreign dignitaries and to avoid inconvenience to the general public”.

As per a notification issued from the Commissioner Karachi office, all government and private offices, and educational institutions (public/private), would remain closed on Tuesday except for the essential services and officials involved in emergency duties.

President Raisi is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, which will continue till Wednesday, April 24.