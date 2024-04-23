Intra-day update: rupee gains some strength against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered some gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% in the opening hours of trading against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 278.10, a gain of Re0.23 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee registered a slight decrease against the US dollar as it closed at 278.33 lower by Re0.02 or 0.01%.

In a key development, Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus of $619 million in March 2024, a massive jump compared to the revised surplus of $98 million in the previous month, revealed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

Moreover, inflows of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country declined by 10% during the first nine months of this fiscal year (FY24).

The SBP on Monday reported that the country fetched FDI amounting to $1.1 billion during July-March of FY24 compared to $1.216 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY23), depicting a decline of $118 million.

Internationally, a firm US dollar had the yen locked near a fresh 34-year low on Tuesday, keeping investors on heightened intervention watch as they looked ahead to key U.S. inflation report and the Bank of Japan’s rate decision this week.

The dollar’s strength has been broad-based, with gains edging toward 5% this year.

It was last trading around 106.10, below the five-month highs hit last week after comments from Federal Reserve officials and a run of hotter-than-expected inflation data forced a paring back of rate cut expectations.

Markets are pricing in a 46% chance of the Fed’s first rate cut starting in September, with November not far behind at 42%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. That was in sharp contrast to just a few weeks ago when markets were betting on June for the U.S. monetary easing cycle to begin.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Tuesday, after falling in the previous session, as investors continued to assess the risk from geopolitical concerns in the Middle East.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures traded 27 cents higher at $87.27 a barrel by 0308 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also gained 26 cents to $82.16 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell 29 cents in the previous session on signs that a recent escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran had little near-term impact on oil supplies from the region.

