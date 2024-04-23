AIRLINK 74.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 28.72 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.91%)
DGKC 77.14 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (7.14%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.91%)
FFBL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
GGL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.77%)
HBL 114.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
HUBC 130.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.38%)
KOSM 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 39.78 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (7.28%)
OGDC 135.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.32%)
PAEL 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.15%)
PIAA 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PPL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.43%)
PRL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
PTC 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.72 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.68%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.39%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
UNITY 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,475 Increased By 20.1 (0.27%)
BR30 24,379 Increased By 129.3 (0.53%)
KSE100 71,731 Increased By 297.9 (0.42%)
KSE30 23,644 Increased By 78.1 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices stabilise, Middle East tensions remain in focus

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 10:29am

NEW DELHI: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, after falling in the previous session, as investors continued to assess the risk from geopolitical concerns in the Middle East.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures traded 27 cents higher at $87.27 a barrel by 0308 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also gained 26 cents to $82.16 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell 29 cents in the previous session on signs that a recent escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran had little near-term impact on oil supplies from the region.

“The unwinding of geo-political risk premium has dented crude oil prices recently as supply was not disrupted meaningfully,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of Delhi-based research firm SS WealthStreet.

But the evolving geopolitical landscape remains critical in steering crude oil prices, she said.

“While there are no indications of an imminent full-scale war between the countries involved, any escalation in tensions could quickly reverse the current trend,” Sachdeva added.

US crude futures climb back into positive territory

ANZ analysts echoed the sentiment and highlighted U.S. approval of new sanctions on Iran’s oil sector that broaden current sanctions to include foreign ports, vessels and refineries that knowingly process or ship Iranian crude.

Also, EU foreign ministers agreed in principle on Monday to expand sanctions on Iran following Tehran’s missile and drone attack on Israel, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

“The geopolitical backdrop is still very fraught with so many risks at the moment, so clearly we’re going to see a lot of volatility until there’s a lot more clarity around it,” the ANZ analysts said in a podcast.

Israeli troops fought their way back into an eastern section of Khan Younis in a surprise raid, residents said on Monday, sending people who had returned to abandoned homes in the ruins of the southern Gaza Strip’s main city fleeing once more.

Investors are waiting for the release of the U.S. gross domestic product figures and the March personal consumption expenditure data - the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge – later this week to assess the trajectory of monetary policy.

U.S. crude oil inventories are expected to have increased last week while refined product stockpiles likely fell, according to a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts.

“Sticky U.S. inflation figures, hawkish statements from key Fed officials, and rising U.S. inventories are all acting as constraints on crude oil price growth,” Sachdeva said.

Oil prices oil producer oil and gas sector oil marketing sector

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices stabilise, Middle East tensions remain in focus

Jul-Mar FDI inflows decline 10pc YoY

Pakistan, Iran agree to ban terrorist organisations

‘Security reasons’: No media interaction with Raisi

TIP slams NTDC for not awarding it contract

Guided by SIFC: Power Division updated on NPGCL-Ningbo pact

Shanghai Electric Power withdraws KE stake acquisition offer

Chronic power defaulters: Govt faces challenging task of over Rs1trn recovery

Non-exporters: FBR issuing urgent alert to check misuse of CNICs/NTNs

Pakistan ‘highly vulnerable’ to impacts of climate change: WB

SECP imposes some curbs on modaraba companies

Read more stories