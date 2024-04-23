AIRLINK 74.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.17%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.37%)
DFML 29.02 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.99%)
DGKC 75.81 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (5.29%)
FCCL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
FFBL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1%)
FFL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
HBL 114.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 130.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.47%)
MLCF 38.83 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.72%)
OGDC 133.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.86%)
PIAA 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
PIBTL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
PTC 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.13%)
SEARL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.56%)
SNGP 66.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.1%)
SSGC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,438 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 24,224 Decreased By -26.5 (-0.11%)
KSE100 71,389 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,551 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore consolidates as investors struggle for clear direction in China

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 11:26am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices were hemmed into a tight range on Tuesday, as investors and traders struggled to find a clear direction amid mixed market signals in top consumer China.

The country’s Ministry of Finance officials said on Monday that they would actively promote the replacement of consumer goods such as cars and home appliances, which, in theory, supports steel demand.

However, the upward momentum of steel consumption in the world’s second-largest economy, ongoing since early April, has slowed down after some southern regions were hit by earlier-than-normal rains.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 0.23% lower at 863.5 yuan ($119.19) a metric ton.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.47% lower at $115.65 a ton, as of 0335 GMT.

High stocks and thinning spot buying interest after some mills stockpiled sufficient volumes for the usage over the May Day holiday break weighed on prices of the key steelmaking ingredient, said analysts.

Iron ore futures retreat

“The supply of iron ore is currently still higher than the actual needs with the continuous pick-up in portside stocks,” analysts at Jinrui Futures said in a note.

“Expectations of a faster issuance of special bonds and the equipment upgrade, however, have yet to materialise,” they added.

Investors and traders also awaited a politburo meeting, possibly in late April, which may give clues on Beijing’s policy direction.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE receded further, with coking coal and coke down 1.82% and 0.76%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar and hot-rolled coil were flat, wire rod dipped 0.42% and stainless steel fell 2.07%.

“Steel consumption was suppressed in the short term as rainy weather hit southern regions, which also dented speculative buying,” analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

Floods swamped cities in southern China’s densely populated Pearl River Delta following record-breaking rains, sparking worries about the region’s defences against bigger deluges induced by extreme weather events.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore consolidates as investors struggle for clear direction in China

Intra-day update: rupee gains some strength against US dollar

Iran President Raisi arrives in Lahore, pays respects at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

Pakistan, Iran sign 8 agreements, MoUs: Trade volumes to be hiked to $10bn in 5 years

Pakistan refiners warn $6bn upgrades at risk due to fuel price deregulation plan

Oil prices stabilise, Middle East tensions remain in focus

Shanghai Electric Power withdraws KE stake acquisition offer

Non-exporters: FBR issuing urgent alert to check misuse of CNICs/NTNs

Chronic power defaulters: Govt faces challenging task of over Rs1trn recovery

Guided by SIFC: Power Division updated on NPGCL-Ningbo pact

Jul-Mar FDI inflows decline 10pc YoY

Read more stories