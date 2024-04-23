AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.88%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.47%)
DGKC 77.14 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (7.14%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
FFL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.58%)
HBL 114.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
HUBC 130.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.62%)
KOSM 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.78 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (7.28%)
OGDC 135.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.32%)
PAEL 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.15%)
PIAA 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
PIBTL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.78 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.55%)
PRL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
PTC 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
SEARL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.73%)
SNGP 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
TPLP 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.24%)
UNITY 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,475 Increased By 20.1 (0.27%)
BR30 24,379 Increased By 129.3 (0.53%)
KSE100 71,731 Increased By 297.9 (0.42%)
KSE30 23,644 Increased By 78.1 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s foreign minister calls EU sanctions ‘regrettable’

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 10:56am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DUBAI: European Union sanctions announced following Iran’s attack against Israel are “regrettable” because the country was acting in self-defence, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian posted on X on Tuesday.

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles on Israel in what it said was retaliation against a suspected Israeli bombing of its embassy compound in Damascus.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers agreed in principle to expand sanctions on Iran by agreeing to extend restrictive measures on Tehran’s weapons exports of any drone or missile to Iranian proxies and Russia.

EU foreign ministers agree to expand Iran sanctions

“It is regrettable to see the EU deciding quickly to apply more unlawful restrictions against Iran just because Iran exercised its right to self-defence in the face of Israel’s reckless aggression,” Amirabdollahian said on X, before calling on the EU to apply sanctions on Israel instead.

More work will need to follow in Brussels to approve a legal framework before the expansion of the sanctions can take effect.

Israel Iran EU sanctions Hossein Amirabdollahian Iran sanctions

Comments

200 characters

Iran’s foreign minister calls EU sanctions ‘regrettable’

Jul-Mar FDI inflows decline 10pc YoY

Pakistan, Iran agree to ban terrorist organisations

‘Security reasons’: No media interaction with Raisi

TIP slams NTDC for not awarding it contract

Guided by SIFC: Power Division updated on NPGCL-Ningbo pact

Shanghai Electric Power withdraws KE stake acquisition offer

Chronic power defaulters: Govt faces challenging task of over Rs1trn recovery

Non-exporters: FBR issuing urgent alert to check misuse of CNICs/NTNs

Pakistan ‘highly vulnerable’ to impacts of climate change: WB

SECP imposes some curbs on modaraba companies

Read more stories