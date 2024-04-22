Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU foreign ministers agree to expand Iran sanctions

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2024 09:38pm

LUXEMBOURG: EU foreign ministers agreed in principle on Monday to expand sanctions on Iran following Tehran’s missile and drone attack on Israel, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The European Union already has multiple sanctions programmes against Iran, for the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, human rights abuses and supplying drones to Russia.

But several EU countries had called for widening the drone-related sanctions regime to cover missiles and transfers to proxy forces.

Iran says nuclear weapons have no place in its nuclear doctrine

“We have reached a political agreement in order to enlarge and expand the existing drone (sanctions) regime in order to cover missiles and their potential … transfer to Russia,” Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

The sanctions would also be expanded beyond Russia to cover drone and missile deliveries not only to Russia but also to proxies in the region, he said.

More work will need to follow to approve a legal framework before the expansion of the sanctions can take effect.

Iran Josep Borrell Iran sanctions

Comments

200 characters

EU foreign ministers agree to expand Iran sanctions

In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn

Rupee registers minor loss against US dollar

In a first, KSE-100 shoots past 71,000 after 524-point gain

President Zardari receives Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi

Aurangzeb pitches Pakistan’s ‘competitive advantages’ in meeting with UAE businesses

Highest in nearly 3 years: Pakistan’s REER index surges to 104.07 in March 2024

Retreat from record high: gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

US crude futures climb back into positive territory

Trump lawyer defends $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case

11 terrorists killed in separate KP operations: ISPR

Read more stories