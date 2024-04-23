AIRLINK 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 28.94 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.7%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.35%)
FCCL 20.46 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
FFBL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
FFL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.53%)
HBL 114.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 130.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.57%)
KOSM 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.1%)
MLCF 38.86 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.8%)
OGDC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.07%)
PAEL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.82%)
PIAA 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.24%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 113.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
PTC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.32%)
SEARL 57.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
SNGP 66.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.46%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
TRG 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,439 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 24,207 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,363 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,539 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.12%)
Japan’s Nikkei rises but US earnings caution caps gains

Reuters Published April 23, 2024 Updated April 23, 2024 12:31pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, buoyed by Wall Street’s rally overnight, although concerns about big tech earnings and tensions in the Middle East capped gains.

The Nikkei ended the day up 0.3% at 37,552.16. notching a second consecutive session of gains after slumping to a 10-week low on Friday.

Trading was choppy in Tuesday’s morning session, with the index gaining 1% before retreating briefly into negative territory. However, the afternoon was calm with the index tracking mainly sideways.

The broader Topix finished up 0.14%.

All three of the main U.S. stock benchmarks rallied on Monday, rebounding from big losses the previous week.

However, Tesla shares dropped 3.4% following price cuts in a number of its major markets. The electric vehicle maker is one of the so-called Magnificent Seven group of tech giants that will report earnings this week, along with Meta Platforms, Alphabet and Microsoft.

Japan’s Nikkei ends 1% higher after sharp fall; chip-related shares weigh

“In terms of recent trends, Japan’s stock market appears to be heavily influenced by overseas factors,” said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“This week, not only will the Magnificent Seven release their earnings, but other major companies will as well,” he said. “I think earnings are going to come out on the weaker side, which could push the Nikkei down to 37,000.”

The Nikkei rose to an all-time high of 41,087.75 a month ago before retreating sharply to as low as 36,733.06 by Friday.

Among notable chip-sector names, Tokyo Electron edged up 0.15% and Advantest reverse early gains to fall 0.46%. Lasertec lost 1.94% and Disco dropped 2.56%.

Utilities were standout winners, with Osaka Gas jumping 4.84% to be the Nikkei’s biggest percentage gainer after revising up its earnings forecast. Tokyo Gas climbed 2.79%.

