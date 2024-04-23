‘Security reasons’: No media interaction with Raisi

ISLAMABAD: Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi’s media interaction and planned reception got cancelled due to the considerations vigilantly put forward by the security agencies.

Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam had invited a large number of journalists to a reception he had planned to host along with the visiting Iranian President Raisi at a local hotel.

However, the event was cancelled because the security agencies did not give clearance.

In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn

“This is to inform you that the programs of the visit of Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, the Honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran from Pakistan is organized by the hosting country [Pakistan]. [And] also due to some changes in the programs and timing of the official meetings, and also due to the considerations vigilantly put forward by the security agencies, this message is meant to extend our apologies to you. Therefore, it’s to kindly inform your good self that the event planned on Monday April 22nd from 21:00 to 23:00 in Sheesh Mahal Hall, Serena Hotel, is canceled,” read a message sent to the invitees by the Iranian Embassy.

Iranian President Raisi has arrived on a three-day official visit to Pakistan along with his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising cabinet ministers, businessmen and other senior officials.

