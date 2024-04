LONDON: Veteran news anchor Huw Edwards resigned from the BBC on Monday on “medical advice”, the broadcaster said, nine months after he become embroiled in a scandal over sexually explicit images involving a teenager.

Edwards, 62, had been the BBC’s lead presenter in key events, such as the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, but was suspended in July 2023 when allegations first emerged. “Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC,” the broadcaster said in a statement.