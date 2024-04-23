Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-23

SECP imposes some curbs on modaraba companies

Sohail Sarfraz Published 23 Apr, 2024 03:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has imposed some restrictions on the modaraba companies for the authentication of their statements on financial position.

In this regard, the SECP has directed modaraba companies to ensure that every statement of their financial position must give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of modaraba companies.

According to the amendments made in the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba Rules, 1981, the SECP stated that every statement of financial position of a modaraba shall give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the modaraba as at the end of its financial year. Every statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income, cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity of a modaraba shall respectively give a true and fair view of the result of its operations, cash flows and changes in equity for the year then ended.

Modaraba cos: Auditors must mention UDINs of ICAP on all reports: SECP

The annual report required to be furnished by the modaraba company shall include a statement of financial position, a statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income, a cash flow statement and a statement of changes in equity in respect of each modaraba and fullest information and explanations in regard to any reservation, observation, qualification or adverse remarks contained in the auditor’s report.

The quarterly financial statements shall be posted on the modaraba‘s website for the information of its certificate holders and also be transmitted electronically to the registrar and securities exchange within the period specified, SECP maintained.

The statement of financial position, statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income, cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity shall be signed by the chief executive and two directors of the modaraba company, SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP Modaraba companies

Comments

200 characters

SECP imposes some curbs on modaraba companies

Jul-Mar FDI inflows decline 10pc YoY

Pakistan, Iran agree to ban terrorist organisations

‘Security reasons’: No media interaction with Raisi

TIP slams NTDC for not awarding it contract

Guided by SIFC: Power Division updated on NPGCL-Ningbo pact

Shanghai Electric Power withdraws KE stake acquisition offer

Chronic power defaulters: Govt faces challenging task of over Rs1trn recovery

Non-exporters: FBR issuing urgent alert to check misuse of CNICs/NTNs

Pakistan ‘highly vulnerable’ to impacts of climate change: WB

Read more stories