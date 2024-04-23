KATI president extends warm felicitations to Iranian President

KARACHI: President Johar Qandhari of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) extended a warm welcome to the Iranian President’s visit to Pakistan, emphasizing the potential for strengthened bilateral ties.

Qandhari expressed optimism that the visit would not only mend past tensions but also enhance trade and brotherly relations between the two nations.

Highlighting the untapped trade opportunities between Pakistan and Iran, Qandhari stressed the need for a concerted effort to bolster economic cooperation.

He underscored Iran’s potential to support Pakistan in the energy sector, particularly in gas and petroleum products.

In this regard, Qandhari called for the resolution of longstanding issues such as the Pak-Iran gas pipeline.

Moreover, Qandhari proposed that the procurement of gas from Iran at competitive prices could alleviate industrial challenges in Pakistan.

He also suggested exploring avenues for local currency or barter trade with Iran to alleviate pressure on Pakistan’s export bill and foreign exchange reserves.

