TEVTA, Pakistan Solar Association sign MoU

LAHORE: The MoU signing ceremony between TEVTA and Pakistan Solar Association was held at the TEVTA Secretariat, Lahore.

The Chairman TEVTA Brig. Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, SI (M) (retd), and Chairman PSA Amir Parvez Chaudhry signed the documents. Prior to MoU, COO TEVTA Qurat-ul-Ain Memon gave a detailed briefing on the collaboration with Solar Association.

As per the MoU it is a two-year plan that can be further expanded. TEVTA will strengthen its relationship with this industry and the association will cooperate fully. The syllabus taught in TEVTA institutions will be updated. Training sessions will be conducted for TEVTA trainers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024