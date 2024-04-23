Pesticide industry presents suggestions to Punjab govt

LAHORE: Pesticide industry’s representatives on Monday presented a set of suggestions and offered their technical assistance to the Punjab government for restoration of cotton crop in the province.

The representatives of the industry presented their proposals at a meeting with the Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo held on Monday. The industry offered that they would extend guidance during the growth of the crop too.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo thanked the private industry owners and said that all stakeholders need to work hard to achieve the target of cotton cultivation and production. He said that Agriculture Department will run cotton campaign more diligently than last year. During the cotton season, crop advisory will be issued to the farmers. All media will be used to convey the cotton advisory to the farmers. In particular, social media will be used in a more effective manner.

Maximum number of technical staff should be posted on duty in the respective allotted tehsil. He said that the field formations of the agriculture department have already been assigned a special task to provide technical guidance to the farmers.

Digital monitoring of the field activities of the field staff of the Agriculture Department is also being started from May 1st. He said that the industry owners are expected to discharge their responsibilities in the befitted manner so that the cotton crop in the province gets the desired results.

He added, it is hoped that in today’s meeting, the decisions made between Agriculture Department and the private sector will be implemented for the welfare of the cotton farmers. He hoped that public private sector cooperation will yield encouraging results, which will not only make the farmer prosperous, but also stabilize the country’s economy.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, a committee was constituted under the leadership of Secretary Agriculture, South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Consultant Dr Anjum Ali and Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control, Punjab Dr Amir Rasool which will finalize the tehsil adoption programme by negotiating with the private sector.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Additional Secretary Agriculture, Task Force Punjab Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director General Agriculture Pest Warning Punjab Dr Amir Rasool, while Asif Majeed, Dr Shafiq Patafi, Javaid Saleem Qureshi, Saad Akbar Khan, Muhammad Azam Cheema and Dr Rashid from the private sector were present in the meeting.

