FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs96m

Recorder Report Published 23 Apr, 2024 03:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has seized 1,235 packerites of cigarettes having approximate value of Rs 96 million during a major enforcement operation across the country.

Upon the directions of Chairman FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and under the direct supervision of the Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, IR Field Formations of FBR, during counter-evasion operation, has conducted countrywide crackdown on counterfeit and non-stamped cigarettes and seized 1,235 packerites of cigarettes having approximate value of Rs 96 million.

A total number of 4,652 retail outlets all over the country have been visited out of which 33 have been sealed for illicit tobacco trade.

It is pertinent to mention that a total of 204 teams comprising 1047 number of total human resource had taken part in an enforcement drive to curb movement of illicit cigarettes. The Chairman FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, lauded the efforts of IR field formations taking part in the said exercise. They acknowledged that despite minimal human resource and logistics, Inland Revenue Enforcement Network is persistently making endeavours to eradicate the menace of illicit tobacco trade.

