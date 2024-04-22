Nadal signs up for 2024 Laver Cup in Berlin

PARIS: Rafael Nadal will represent Team Europe at the Laver Cup in Berlin this September in what could be one of the final events of the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s career, organisers announced on Monday.

Nadal, who turns 38 in June, has said he expects this to be his final year on tour after struggling with a hip injury that sidelined him for virtually all of 2023 as well as the start of this season.

The Spaniard played doubles with Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup as the Swiss star made a tearful farewell to the sport at the team competition.

Nadal will join compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev as Europe attempt to win back the Laver Cup under coach Bjorn Borg from September 20-22.

“I am very happy to be playing Laver Cup in Berlin for Team Europe,” Nadal said in a statement.

“I have some really special memories from my Laver Cup experiences, including all the emotions from London two years ago playing alongside Roger for the last time.

“At this stage in my career I really want to go out there and make the most of every opportunity I am given.”

Nadal made a brief comeback in Brisbane in early January but missed the Australian Open and spent another three months out after he felt a hip problem resurface.

He returned to action at the Barcelona Open last week but lost in the second round of a tournament he has won 12 times.

The former world number one, whose ranking has tumbled to 512, has not won a title since claiming the last of his record 14 French Open crowns two years ago.

Team World at this year’s Laver Cup will again be coached by John McEnroe, with Australian Alex de Minaur so far joined by US duo Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the line-up.