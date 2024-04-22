Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic to skip Madrid Open

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2024 04:30pm

World number one Novak Djokovic will not compete at this week’s Madrid Open after being left out of the main draw for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament on Monday.

Reports on Saturday said the Serbian would skip the tournament and continue his preparations for next month’s French Open at the Italian Open in Rome.

Djokovic last played at the Monte Carlo Masters earlier this month, reaching the semi-finals, where he was beaten by Casper Ruud. He has not won a title this season and has played in just four tournaments.

‘Finally done it’: Struff beats Fritz in Munich for debut title

The 24-times Grand Slam champion has won the Madrid Open on three occasions, but has played the tournament just once since winning his last title at the Caja Magica in 2019.

Djokovic was in Madrid on Sunday to watch Real Madrid claim a 3-2 comeback win in a LaLiga clash against rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He is also set to attend the Laureus Awards in the Spanish capital later on Monday, in which he could be crowned Sportsman of the Year.

Novak Djokovic Madrid Open

Comments

200 characters

Djokovic to skip Madrid Open

Intra-day update: rupee moves up marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 shows no signs of slowing, gains over 900 points

Aurangzeb pitches Pakistan’s ‘competitive advantages’ in meeting with UAE businesses

Retreat from record high: gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Brent hovers above $86 as traders unfazed by MidEast conflict

Aurangzeb says IMF ‘very receptive’ in agreeing to ‘larger, longer programme’: report

First oil discovery made in Mari D&PL

PPL sees significant boost in oil & gas production

EPCL suffers loss of Rs901mn in three months of 2024

Aurangzeb tries to ease concerns of S&P, Fitch

Read more stories