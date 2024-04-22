Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Belgian foreign minister: New Iran sanctions should include Revolutionary Guards

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2024 01:12pm

PARIS: New European Union sanctions against Iran in response to the country’s recent attack on Israel should include the Revolutionary Guards, Belgium’s Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said on Monday.

Speaking to journalists ahead of an EU ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg, Lahbib said that so far there was no consensus on what legal basis the Guards could be added to bloc-wide list of entities seen as terrorist origanisaions.

Iranian commander warns Tehran could review its ‘nuclear doctrine’ amid Israeli threats

“We will discuss it together”, she said, adding:

“I also think we have to expand sanctions against violent settlers (in the Palestinian West Bank). We have to be balanced and make sure we won’t be accused of having double standards.”

Iran Iran sanctions Iran Revolutionary Guards Hadja Lahbib

Comments

200 characters

Belgian foreign minister: New Iran sanctions should include Revolutionary Guards

Intra-day update: rupee moves up marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 shows no signs of slowing, gains over 900 points

Aurangzeb tries to ease concerns of S&P, Fitch

IMF Executive board meetings scheduled till May 1: Pakistan not yet on the agenda

Details of security expenditure on 28 CPEC projects sought

Crisis-Resilient Social Protection programme: World Bank to approve $270m additional financing next month

Oil prices fall more than 1% as Iran-Israel tensions ease

By-elections: PML-N takes lead

Sans formal govt approval: CPPA-G expresses inability to supply power to RSEZ

Sustainable nitrogen management: Ministry decides to reach out to stakeholders

Read more stories