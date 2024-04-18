AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
World

Iranian commander warns Tehran could review its ‘nuclear doctrine’ amid Israeli threats

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2024 05:13pm

DUBAI: Iran could review its “nuclear doctrine” amid Israeli threats, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Thursday, raising concerns about Tehran’s nuclear programme which it has always said was strictly for peaceful purposes.

“A review of our nuclear doctrine and politics as well as considerations previously communicated is entirely possible,” Ahmad Haghtalab, the commander in charge of nuclear security, said according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Israel reserves ‘right to protect itself’ after Iran attack: Netanyahu

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the last say on Tehran’s nuclear programme, which the West suspects has military purposes.

Khamenei has said on numerous occasions that Tehran has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.

